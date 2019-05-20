UNIQA Insurance Group AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Walter Rothensteiner - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to open the 20th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG and state that my introductory remarks as well as the report of the CEO regarding agenda item 1 will



(technical difficulty)



via the Internet. After Dr. Brandstetter's report, the broadcast will be concluded, which means that the rest of the meeting as well as any questions and answers, voting and the adoption of the resolutions will not be broadcast. The webcast will be available at the website of the company.



I would now like to welcome the shareholders of our company or their representatives to this AGM. Whenever reference is made to a specific gender, this is for simplification only and does not express any preference. These terms refer to women and men alike.



Furthermore, I would like to welcome Dr. Rupert Brix, Notary Public, who's going to notarize the resolutions taken at this AGM and electronically monitor voting. We regret to inform you that Dr. Christoph Bieber, Notary Public,