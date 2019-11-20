Q3 2019 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us and for dedicating your time for the 9 months results of UNIQA. I may start on Page 4 of the agenda and give you some background information of the solid 9 months 2019 and for our robust earnings before taxes.



As you can see, we have a slight increase of gross written premiums, 1.3%, mainly driven by strong growth in the P&C business, around 2.6%; and by health, which is up to 4.6%, while in the same tradition as we saw in Q1 and Q2 of this year, we see a decrease in the life business given the current market situation of minus 3.7%.



