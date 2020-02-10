Feb 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

UNIQA Group acquisition of AXA's businesses in CEE, hosted by Andreas Brandstetter, CEO, of UNIQA; and Kurt Svoboda, CFO, CRO; and Wolfgang Kindl, CEO of UNIQA International.



Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Good afternoon, gentlemen, ladies. Thank you very much for joining us on our today's telco. I'm very happy to announce our recent transaction from last week. Some of you have been already accompanying us during the recent years, and know that when we introduced our long-term strategy, UNIQA 2.0 in the year 2011 we always had in mind to increase and to improve our market position in CEE, which for long period of time is the second home market, close to our home market, Austria.



The current transaction means that we have a substantial revenue diversification,