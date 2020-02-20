Feb 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the UNIQA Group preliminary figures 2019 hosted by Andreas Brandstetter, CEO; and Kurt Svoboda, CFO/CRO. My name is Kevin. I'll be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now handing over to Andreas Brandstetter, CEO, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead.



Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome on our call on the preliminary 2019. In a nutshell, earnings before taxes above expectations based on, again, improved combined ratio net and stable investment result in the previous year.



If we head on to Page 4, for our CFO, Kurt, speaking into the details of the balance sheet and the result 2019. A few comments on this page. On the one hand, we see a quite positive, I would say, solid growth, mainly driven by P&C and Health, overall, up 1.2%. Then second, we see higher operating expenses. We also see a cost ratio which is up, mainly driven by decreased deferral of