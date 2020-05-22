Q1 2020 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Thank you, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your time. Highly appreciate. It's the report out of a quite unusual and very special quarter one, very special times. I suggest to move on to Page 4 of our presentation, which provides a short snapshot on our results on our P&L. I would summarize saying that in some aspects, we see already some negative impacts, maybe some first negative impacts by COVID-19; in some other, not or not yet. Very positive and not already concerned by COVID-19 remains the premium. You might have seen we show some really strong and very solid growth, especially in P&C and in Health business. And