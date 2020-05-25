UNIQA Insurance Group AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Walter Rothensteiner - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I open today's AGM, which is taking place under special circumstances to protect our shareholders and all other participants. We are hosting this meeting today as a virtual AGM on the basis of the federal act of the federal government on COVID-19 and the special regulations by the Minister of Justice on the details of hosting AGMs without the physical presence of participants and other ways of voting hereinafter called the regulation.



A virtual AGM means that in order to protect the health of the shareholders and their representatives, there is no physical presence allowed with the exception of the special independent proxy representatives. They are not allowed to be physically present. This is why you were invited to take part via a live stream in today's AGM. By the broadcast of the AGM on Internet, all shareholders wishing to have a possibility to follow the AGM through this acoustical and optical connections in real-time from any place and to listen to the presentation of the CEO, questions of