Half Year 2020 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the conference call for UNIQA Group results of the first half year 2020. My name is Val, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Andreas Brandstetter, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for your interest in our 6 months results.



Let me start my summary with Page 4, where we have a snapshot concerning the first half year. As you see, we see a better-than-expected growth in our top line, especially driven by the Health business, which has been growing more than 3%, followed by strong growth in P&C business of around 2%. On the other hand, we see a shrink in the Life business of almost 5% in those first 6 months 2020.



Insurance benefits have a drop of 0.9%. Background is that we experienced, on the one hand, a hit by COVID-19 in