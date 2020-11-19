Nov 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the UNIQA Group results of the first to third quarter 2020 call. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand you over to your host, Andreas Brandstetter, CEO, to begin today's conference.
Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - CEO
Good afternoon and thank you so much for joining us for this nine-month conference call. Starting on page 4 of our presentation, you see that, despite COVID-19, we see a quite stable development in those first nine months. Premium (inaudible) and profits remained more or less unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2019.
Starting with the top line on slide 4 we see a slight decrease of 0.1%. Gross written premium has been driven by a strong growth in health of roughly 3%, solid growth in P&C of around 1%, but also driven by further shrinking life business of more than 5%. Investment income decreased slightly by 9% mainly due to no gains -- no further gains on sale of real estate, which we did not do this year, and by impairments of equities and fixed income.
Insurance benefits
Q3 2020 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...