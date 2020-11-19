Q3 2020 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - CEO



Good afternoon and thank you so much for joining us for this nine-month conference call. Starting on page 4 of our presentation, you see that, despite COVID-19, we see a quite stable development in those first nine months. Premium (inaudible) and profits remained more or less unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2019.



Starting with the top line on slide 4 we see a slight decrease of 0.1%. Gross written premium has been driven by a strong growth in health of roughly 3%, solid growth in P&C of around 1%, but also driven by further shrinking life business of more than 5%. Investment income decreased slightly by 9% mainly due to no gains -- no further gains on sale of real estate, which we did not do this year, and by impairments of equities and fixed income.



Insurance benefits