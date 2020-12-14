UNIQA Insurance Group AG Virtual Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon to all of you who are today in Europe, and good morning to all of you who are participating today from the U.S. We hope that this call finds you well and that you and your families are in good health.



We feel very sorry that our Capital Market Day of 2020 cannot take place in a physical way, but in the name of the whole Management Board I thank you, however, for your time today and for your interest and for your participation in this virtual Capital Market Day. Especially, I want to thank also our CFO, Kurt Svoboda, for his participation after a long leave due to severe sickness. Kurt, very good to have you back on our team.



We have been dividing, ladies and gentlemen, our presentation into 4 chapters, which you see on the screen. We have an overview about strategy of UNIQA 3.0. This is chapter #1, starting on Page 5 and consisting out of something like 15 pages, followed then by a summary of our 2 core markets: first, Austria, with a presence since like