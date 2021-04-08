Full Year 2020 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 08, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the UNIQA Group UNIQA Capital Report 2020. My name is Molly, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Kurt Svoboda, CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Kurt Svoboda - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Member of the Management Board, CFO & Chief Risk Officer



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to UNIQA's Solvency Capital and Embedded Value Report 2020. I refer with the numbers on the document that is published on the Investor Relations website of UNIQA Group and start with Page #2, talking about solvency capital.



We achieved by the year-end a ratio of around 170 percentage points, which was exactly that what we expected and what we announced and in line with the items that we announced over the year. That means the AXA acquisition, the environment of 2020, our one-offs within the group result 2020, strategic and the new strategy and the restructuring reserves and, of course,