Q1 2021 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the UNIQA Group Conference Results of the First Quarter 2021. My name is Lydia, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Andreas Brandstetter, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your interest in the Q1 2021 results of UNIQA Insurance Group. As you can see on the page, describing the snapshot, Page 4. I think it's quite fair to say that we had a satisfying and very good start into this new year. In the last 3 months, we managed to decrease our cost ratio, which came down to something like 27.2%. We had a very good underwriting result in P&C business. And as you saw and noticed, our investment result was exceptionally strong.



Yes, we know that some of those positive elements are not sustainable and are not recurring. This is clear. But on the other hand,