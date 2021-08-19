Half Year 2021 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the UNIQA Group Results of the First Half Year 2021. My name is Jah, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Kurt Svoboda to begin today's call. Thank you.



Kurt Svoboda - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Member of the Management Board, CFO & Chief Risk Officer



Thank you, and a warm welcome to all the participants in the call for UNIQA's 6 months '21 results. I'm referring to the presentation, which is available via the UNIQA website and starting on Page #5. I'll give an overview to a very satisfying result for the first 6 months of the year '21.



Starting with the snapshot. What jumps to the eye is a 17% growth on the gross premium written. Of course, influenced by the situation that the integration of the former AXA companies are now to a full extent done. The organic growth, which is stated here, was about 2% in Austria but also in the international business, where without AXA, a very comfortable organic growth in the first 6 months.



Costs