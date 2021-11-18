Q3 2021 Uniqa Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for your interest in our results. I think that after the first 3 quarters of this year, we see a very strong technical result across all major business lines, if I may invite you to follow me on Page 5 of our presentation, then you see the first details before I hand over to Kurt Svoboda, our CFO.



What we see is an 18% increase on the premium side, top level, mainly driven by the integration of the AXA companies in Czech Republic, in Slovakia and Poland. But also accompanied by, I would say, a satisfying organic growth of around 2% in our home market Austria. Lower impairments and realized gains, as you know, in