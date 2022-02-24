Feb 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



(technical difficulty)



democratic kind of tragedy, those developments are not -- I repeat, they are not a major threat for our financial performance or for our business itself. And why this is the case despite the fact that we are a market ranked #2 in Ukraine, Kurt, our CFO, will highlight in a few minutes. .



Let me start with a few words on the summary in Q4, where you see some indicators which are very good and all very positive. They're all either beat our expectations or are in line with our expectations for the year 2021. All those positive factors are, starting with the cost ratio, the combined ratio, the growth up more than [20%].



All those lead to earnings before tax of EUR 382 million and a net result of EUR 315 million. We are very happy that we could achieve such a good result already in the very first year of UNIQA 3.0, which, as you know, started last year and which will terminate in 2025. Especially when we take into account several negative effects, which we'll