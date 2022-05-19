Q1 2022 Uniqa Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the UNIQA Group results of the first quarter of 2022. My name is Jess, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Andreas Brandstetter to begin today's call. Thank you.



Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & CIO



Thank you. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our call on the first quarter results 2022. The strategic program, UNIQA 3.0, which we launched last year proves resilient even in challenging and quite uncertain times. The positive trend, the positive insurance technical trend, which we saw in the full year 2021, continues as we see an ongoing robust and satisfying development of our insurance core business in both our markets, Austria and CEE.



Inviting you to join me on Slide 5 of our presentation. We see first and growth in the amount of 4.3%, which is driven by both our markets, a little bit less than 4% in Austria and more than 5% in CEE. You might be surprised that this growth in CEE is not