Half Year 2022 Uniqa Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Uniqa Group results call on the first half-year 2022. My name is [Courtney], and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration, your lines will be on listen only. (Operator Instructions) And I will now hand you over to your host, Kurt Svoboda, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Kurt Svoboda - Uniqa Insurance Group AG - Member of the Management Board(Finance&Risk)



Thank you very much, and welcome to Uniqa's six months 2022 results. I'll start with the presentation on page 5, giving an overview on the developments after six months.



The group had a growth of 3.8%, which is in line with our expectation, divided by a stable position in Austria by 4.3% and a very good position in the CEE market by 3.8%. Please note that within these premiums part of inflation, indexation is already embedded. But as this indexation is always part of the end date of the policy, it will also be then part of the upcoming quarters and also the second half