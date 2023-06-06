Uniqa Insurance Group AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Walter Rothensteiner - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I open today's 21st Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of UNIQA Insurance Group AG. And I'd like to note that as of now until the end of the report of the CEO on agenda item 1, there will be a webcast of this event. After Mr. Brandstetter has ended his presentation, the webcast will be ended and the remainder of our meeting, your request for the full year statements, the voting procedure and the resolutions will not be broadcast. A recording will be available on our website online.



I'd like to welcome the shareholders who are present here today and their representatives. I also welcome our notary, Dr. Rupert Brix, and I ask him to notarize today's AGM and to monitor the voting process, which is handled electronically. And we do not use Excel sheets as a side remark.



As regards to minutes to be recorded by the notary, I'd like to note that this is not a verbatim record of our meeting. In accordance with the requirements of the Stock Corporation Act, the meeting reflects the