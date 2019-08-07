Q2 2019 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Upwork Q2 2019 Earnings Question-and-Answer Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Palmira Gerlach, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Palmira Gerlach - Upwork Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Upwork's discussion of its second quarter 2019 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Stephane Kasriel, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Kinion, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer. Following Stephane's introductory remarks, we will be happy to take your questions. But first, let me review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations