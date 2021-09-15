Upwork Inc at Jefferies Software Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 15, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Great. Thank you. This is John Byun on Brent Thill's team. Today, we're happy to have Hayden Brown, CEO; and Jeff McCombs, CFO, from Upwork, which is the leading marketplace for highly skilled remote workers. Hayden has been at Upwork since 2011 and was Chief Marketing and Product Officer before being promoted to CEO in January of 2020. And then Jeff joined as CFO in August of 2020, and he also held CFO roles at Doctor On Demand, OpenTable, Flipboard, and had senior executive roles at other Internet companies as well.



So almost two years since you've been -- were named CEO. The stock has more than quadrupled since then, and the stock has roughly tripled since Jeff started as CFO. And obviously during -- and the performance, the execution of the business has been great. So overall, while the pandemic has had a tragic impact to the world, it did increase awareness and acceptance of working remotely. And Upwork has helped many on both sides of the marketplace.



Questions and Answers:

