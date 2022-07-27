Q2 2022 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Evan R. Barbosa - Upwork Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its second quarter 2022 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff McCombs, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations