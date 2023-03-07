Upwork Inc at JMP Securities Technology Conference Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



All right. I'm Andrew Boone. I cover internet here at JMP. Hayden, thank you so much for joining me on stage. It's such a pleasure to have you.



Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President and CEO



Thanks for having me again.



Andrew Boone - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



Let's talk some Upwork.



Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President and CEO



Let's do it.



Questions and Answers:

- JMP Securities LLC - AnalystSo let's start with GSV growth. So a year ago, at 4Q21, you've set a goal of 25% competitive growth over the next three years. I guess the question is, what needs to happen to get back to 20%-plus growth? What do we need to see to get back to those numbers?- Upwork Inc. - President and CEOSure. We are excited about where the business is. I think there are some near-term headwinds as we look at the macro right now,