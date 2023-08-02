Q2 2023 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Evan R. Barbosa - Upwork Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its second quarter 2023 financial results. Joining me today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Erica Gessert, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but rather are subject to a variety of risks,