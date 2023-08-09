Upwork Inc at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst
Thank you all for coming. I'm Maria Ripps, internet analyst here at Canaccord. And it's my pleasure to introduce Hayden Brown, Upwork's CEO, and Erica Gessert, CFO. Hayden, Erica, thank you so much for joining us today.
Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President & CEO
Thanks for having us.
Erica Gessert - Upwork Inc. - CFO
Thanks for having us.
Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst
Awesome. Well, first of all, congrats on the strong Q2 results that you just reported last week I think, it was.
Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President & CEO
Yeah, it was last week. Not a long time ago.
Questions and Answers:Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst
So it was great to see all the progress on the profitability and momentum with AI. And the stock moving 40% on the day, so congrats on that. And we'll talk