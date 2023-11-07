Q3 2023 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Upwork Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, David Anhalt, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Anhalt -



Thank you. Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its third quarter 2023 financial results. Joining me today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Erica Gessert, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions. But first, I'll review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities law. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical facts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual