Q3 2023 Upsales Technology AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Daniel Wikberg - Upsales Technology AB(publ)-Founder - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the earnings call for Upsales for the third quarter of 2023. My name is Daniel Wikberg, I'm the CEO and Founder of Upsales. And together with our CFO, Elin LundstrÃ¶m, I will do a presentation of the third quarter. So the agenda for this presentation, we will start with doing an introduction to Upsales, a company presentation. After that, I will do an update on sales and growth. And then we will talk a little bit about the product and what we are doing in terms of product investments. And then Elin will cover the financials from the third quarter, and we will finish off with a Q&A. If you want to ask a question, you can ask a question throughout the presentation by using the Q&A feature available in the Zoom toolbar and we will cover all questions at the end of the presentation.



So introducing Upsales. So sales is the top reason why B2B businesses fail. And looking at all start-ups, most of them start out with ambitious