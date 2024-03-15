Director Dan Preston Sells 12,000 Shares of Dave Inc (DAVE)

Dan Preston, a Director at Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial), has sold 12,000 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $32.02 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $384,240.

Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) is a financial technology company that offers a range of products and services designed to help customers manage their personal finances. The company provides tools for budgeting, building credit, finding side gigs, and accessing cash advances to cover immediate expenses.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions in the company's shares by insiders.

The insider transaction history for Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider activity. There have been 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) were trading at $32.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $454.065 million.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock movement and can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

