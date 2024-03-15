Airbnb Inc (ABNB) CFO Elinor Mertz Sells 9,196 Shares

Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), a company that operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Airbnb Inc, Elinor Mertz, sold 9,196 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $156.76 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,442,019. The insider's sale has adjusted the insider's holdings in Airbnb Inc to a lower number of shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,196 shares and has not made any share purchases. The insider transaction history for Airbnb Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 124 insider sells and no insider buys reported. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image: In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc's shares were trading at $156.76 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $104.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Airbnb Inc stands at 22.62, which is above the industry median of 20.635 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation can also be assessed using the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), which is an intrinsic value estimate. With a share price of $156.76 and a GF Value of $164.11, Airbnb Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Here is the GF Value image for Airbnb Inc: The sale by the insider, Elinor Mertz, is part of the ongoing insider trading activity at Airbnb Inc, which market participants may consider when evaluating the stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.