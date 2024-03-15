Maamoun Rajeh, CHAIRMAN & CEO of Arch Re Group, a subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL, Financial), has sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $87.48 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,374,000.

Arch Capital Group Ltd, headquartered in Bermuda, is a global insurer and reinsurer providing a wide range of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance solutions. The company operates through various subsidiaries, with a focus on specialty lines of insurance and reinsurance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 125,940 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Arch Capital Group Ltd shows a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd were trading at $87.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $32.81 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.55, which is below the industry median of 12.71 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $87.48 and a GF Value of $77.39, Arch Capital Group Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but it is important to consider the transaction within the broader context of the company's performance and valuation metrics.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, as insiders may sell shares for personal financial planning or diversification reasons.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.