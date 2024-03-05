On March 5, 2024, Kristen Ludgate, Chief People Officer of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ), sold 41,015 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $29.24 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,199,798.60.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is a global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. HP Inc's offerings include personal computers, workstations, retail point-of-sale systems, software, printers, ink and toner supplies, and related services.

Over the past year, Kristen Ludgate has sold a total of 41,015 shares and has not made any purchases of HP Inc stock. The insider transaction history for HP Inc shows a pattern of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of HP Inc were trading at $29.24 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $29.902 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.94, which is below the industry median of 23.79 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $29.24 and a GF Value of $29.86, HP Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by the Chief People Officer of HP Inc may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors are always advised to look at comprehensive data and trends before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.