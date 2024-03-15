Director David Gonzales Acquires 50,000 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)

Author's Avatar

Director David Gonzales of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV, Financial) has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-06, the insider purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is a company that specializes in security screening solutions designed to detect and prevent concealed weapons and potential threats while maintaining a seamless flow of people. The company's technology is used in various venues, including schools, stadiums, and entertainment venues, to enhance safety without sacrificing convenience. The transaction by the insider has contributed to the overall insider buying trend observed over the past year. The insider transaction history for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 3 insider buys and 33 insider sells within the last twelve months. On the day of the transaction, shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc were trading at $3.86, valuing the company at a market cap of $564.387 million. 1765987690744016896.png The recent purchase by Director David Gonzales reflects a significant investment into the company, with the insider's total purchases over the past year amounting to 50,000 shares, and no recorded sales from the insider during the same period. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling patterns as an indicator of a company's internal perspective. While insider buying can suggest confidence in the company's future performance, selling may not necessarily indicate the opposite as insiders may sell shares for various personal reasons. For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and company reports.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.