Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial), a leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, the company's EVP, Chief People Officer, Rebecca Pearce, sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk Inc on March 7, 2024. Rebecca Pearce has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,810 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Autodesk Inc, with a total of 32 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the date of the sale, shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $251.54, valuing the company at a market cap of $54.281 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 60.29, which is above the industry median of 27.54 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, as measured by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, was at 0.98, indicating that Autodesk Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $256.17. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the company's stock valuation from the perspective of an executive with intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects. However, investors are always encouraged to conduct their own research and consider a wide range of factors when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.