Director Kim Korth Sells 7,745 Shares of Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

Director Kim Korth has sold 7,745 shares of Stoneridge Inc (SRI, Financial) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $16.49 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $127,755.55. Stoneridge Inc is a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems primarily for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,745 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Stoneridge Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Stoneridge Inc's shares were trading at $16.49 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $461.799 million. With the stock price at $16.49 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $23.97, Stoneridge Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

