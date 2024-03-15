Regenxbio Inc (RGNX, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant viral vectors for use in gene therapy, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Medical Officer, Steve Pakola, sold 12,878 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Steve Pakola has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 12,878 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing on the specified date. The insider transaction history for Regenxbio Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 4 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This could suggest a trend among insiders that may be of interest to current and potential investors. Regenxbio Inc's stock was trading at $28.36 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.032 billion. The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Regenxbio Inc is significantly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $17.34, is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64, the stock's market price is considerably higher than the estimated intrinsic value. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Regenxbio Inc may be a point of consideration for those following the company.

