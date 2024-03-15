Mary Bohn, President of the Titleist Golf Balls division at Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF, Financial), sold 2,836 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $65.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $184,366.36.

Acushnet Holdings Corp is a global leader in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality and excellence. The company's portfolio includes some of the most esteemed brands in golf, including Titleist, known for its golf balls, golf clubs, and golf gear; FootJoy, a leader in golf wear; and several other respected brands that provide a range of products and services to golfers and golf enthusiasts worldwide.

Over the past year, Mary Bohn has sold a total of 69,130 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp were trading at $65.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.066 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 21.78, which is above both the industry median of 20.635 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that Acushnet Holdings Corp is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Acushnet Holdings Corp.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing and the company's profile on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.