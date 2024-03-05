On March 5, 2024, Amy Bohutinsky, a Director at Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL), sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $202.14 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,032,100.

Duolingo Inc is a language-learning platform that offers instruction in over 30 languages to users around the globe. The company's technology-based approach allows for personalized education and gamified elements to enhance the learning experience. Duolingo's mission is to make education free, fun, and accessible to all.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 56 insider sells for Duolingo Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Duolingo Inc were trading at $202.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.084 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 623.15, significantly above both the industry median of 27.54 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.2, with a GF Value of $168.87, indicating that Duolingo Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation analysis.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Duolingo Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

