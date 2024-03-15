EVP Alex Khatibi Sells 11,198 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL), a leading aircraft leasing company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President Alex Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Air Lease Corp specializes in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized leasing and financing solutions. The company's fleet includes a wide range of jet aircraft from manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer. According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $43.11 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $482,725.58. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Air Lease Corp has decreased, reflecting a change in their investment position. Over the past year, Alex Khatibi has sold a total of 36,198 shares of Air Lease Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. The insider transaction history for Air Lease Corp shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells during this period. In terms of valuation, Air Lease Corp's shares were trading at $43.11 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.869 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.52, which is below both the industry median of 17.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Air Lease Corp is modestly undervalued. With a GF Value of $49.02 and a trading price of $43.11, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

