Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV, Financial), a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Frank Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. Frank Watkins, who holds the position of Director at Shockwave Medical Inc, executed the sale of shares at an average price of $253.65, resulting in a transaction amount of $507,300. This insider sale has contributed to the insider transaction history for the company, which shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year. Over the past year, the insider has sold 33,000 shares in total and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The last 12 months have seen 50 insider sells and no insider buys for Shockwave Medical Inc. The market capitalization of Shockwave Medical Inc stands at $9.577 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 66.18, which is above both the industry median of 27.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Shockwave Medical Inc's shares were trading at $253.65 on the day of the transaction, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $498.64. This indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The transaction details can be found in the SEC filing linked below: SEC Filing

