Director Jerome Lande Sells 14,896 Shares of Itron Inc (ITRI)

Director Jerome Lande has sold 14,896 shares of Itron Inc (ITRI, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $95.25 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,419,072.

Itron Inc is a technology company that provides solutions which help utilities measure, manage, and analyze energy and water. The company's product portfolio includes standard meters and next-generation smart metering products, systems, and services. Itron's solutions are used by utilities around the world to improve their operations and deliver enhanced services to their customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,896 shares of Itron Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Itron Inc shows a pattern of 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Itron Inc's shares were trading at $95.25 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.368 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.64, which is above the industry median of 23.79 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Itron Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $95.25 and a GF Value of $69.07, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.38.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Jerome Lande may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such insider activity.

