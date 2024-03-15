Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial), a biotechnology company that combines automated, experimental biology with artificial intelligence to discover drugs at scale, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Blake Borgeson, who holds the position of Director at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, has been active in the market over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 310,975 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 69 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $12.06 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $2.41 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.46, with a GuruFocus Value of $26.24, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to view the full SEC Filing.

