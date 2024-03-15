SEC and Chief Legal Officer Daniel Rabinowitz has sold 2,160 shares of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial) on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was reported in a Form 4 document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing. Natera Inc is a pioneer in the field of genetic testing and diagnostics, offering a range of services including prenatal testing, cancer screening, and organ health monitoring. The company leverages advanced technology to provide accurate and comprehensive results for patients and healthcare providers. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 71,806 shares of Natera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Natera Inc shows a pattern of 74 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $88.37 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $11.07 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.39, indicating that Natera Inc is significantly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $63.45. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

