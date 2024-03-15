Henry Fuchs, President, Worldwide Research & Development at Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN, Financial), sold 35,341 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $85.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,009,831.38.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, headquartered in San Rafael, California, is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio includes products and product candidates that target various diseases, including hemophilia, short stature due to achondroplasia, and phenylketonuria (PKU), among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 47,341 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc and has not made any purchase of shares. The recent sale by Henry Fuchs represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc shows a pattern of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a possible preference for liquidating positions over acquiring new ones among the insiders.

On the valuation front, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc's shares were trading at $85.18 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.205 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 97.60, which is above the industry median of 28.24 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.82, with a GF Value of $104.38, suggesting that Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the insider's transaction. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

