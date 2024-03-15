Tidewater Inc (NYSE:TDW), a leading provider of offshore service vessels to the global energy industry, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Daniel Hudson, the company's Executive Vice President & General Counsel, sold 8,000 shares of Tidewater Inc on March 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing on the same day. Daniel Hudson has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Tidewater Inc shows a mix of buying and selling activities from insiders. Over the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 5 insider sells. On the valuation front, Tidewater Inc's shares were trading at $82 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.165 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.31, which is above the industry median of 10.21 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price of $82 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $21.33 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.84, suggesting that Tidewater Inc is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

