A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN), a company specializing in secure application services and solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing. A10 Networks Inc is known for its portfolio of software and hardware solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain highly available, accelerated, and secure. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 253,635 shares of A10 Networks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a pattern of 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the valuation front, A10 Networks Inc's shares were trading at $13.27 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.001 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.38, which is below the industry median of 27.54 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.94, with a GF Value of $14.19, indicating that A10 Networks Inc is fairly valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.