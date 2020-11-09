Pharmaxis AGM 2020 Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / NTS GMT

Malcolm McComas - Pharmaxis Ltd - Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Pharmaxis, which is been called by notice of meeting dated the October 2, 2020. We have a quorum, and I now declare the meeting open. My name's Malcolm McComas as the Chairman of Pharmaxis and of this meeting.



Today's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies, and guests to attend and watch the meeting virtually. Shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



First, and let me introduce the other Board members are with me today at French's forest, Gary Phillips, CEO; Will Delaat, Non-Executive Director; David McGarvey, our CFO and Company Secretary, and attending online from their homes in the US there are two non-executive directors, Dr. Neil Graham and Dr. Kathleen Metters. Representatives of PwC as auditors are also in attendance online. We'll take the Notice of Meeting and the proposed resolutions as read, but we will also display them online as the meeting progresses.



Just a word about meeting