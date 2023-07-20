Jul 20, 2023 / NTS GMT

Chris Kallos - MST Access Services Pty Limited - Moderator



Pharmaxis is a signal based company that has developed a unique and novel proprietary chemistry around an enzyme system involved with fibrosis. Fibrosis is associated with a whole raft of diseases not the least of which is bone marrow cancer, which is one of the lead time programs and scarring.



And with that, I'll hand it over to Gary to walk us through the presentation. Thank you, Gary.



Gary Phillips - Pharmaxis Ltd - CEO



Thanks very much, Chris. And yeah, so let me just get my presentation up and ready to go, there we are. So yes, I think, Chris, you do labeled this session hidden gems, I think you said that Pharmaxis is somebody it's hiding in plain sight, I would guess.



So for those of you who are not familiar with us, I mean, we've gone through a couple of iterations in our history, but the place we've been is a really exciting one, and we've made some quite dramatic steps forward in the last -- just in the last few months actually.



So we are rather unique in the Australian