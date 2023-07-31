Q4 2023 Pharmaxis Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Our clock has now ticked pass midday. So we'll get started with today's quarterly investor briefing with Pharmaxis CEO, Gary Phillips, who also has some updates from the FDA. My name is Alfred, I'm part of Pharmaxis Investor Relations team, I will assist in running call. (Operator Instructions)



It's obviously a very busy day on the AXS explained the last day of month. And there's plenty of information for investors to dissect, including these new FDA developments with Pharmaxis. So Gary, I won't take up anymore of your time. Let me hand over to you.



Gary Phillips - Pharmaxis Ltd - CEO



Thanks, Alfred, and good afternoon, everybody. I presented a couple of investor meetings in the last few weeks and today is a good chance to pull some of the threads that have been going on together and draw some conclusions about where we are as a company right now. Because obviously, we released lot of data in the last couple of months. I'm just going to go through the highlights of what we've announced. And then as Alfred say, I'm very happy to