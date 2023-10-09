Virbac SA SFAF Meeting Transcript

Oct 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Sandrine Brunel - Virbac SA - Head of Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone. We are very pleased to welcome you on the Virbac 2023 Half Year Results Conference and Webcast. Hosting the call today are Abderrahman Benouhoud, Investor Relations; and myself, Sandrine Brunel, Head of Corporate Communications. We will be joined by Sebastien Huron, our Chief Executive Officer; and Habib Ramdani, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that the slides presentation and additional financial materials are available on the Investors' section of our corporate website. The replay of the meeting will be available at the conclusion of the meeting. For those attending virtually, you will be able to post your questions by using the section named Questions on the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. All the questions will be answered during the Q&A session or afterwards if time does not allow us to answer them immediately.



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor to Habib Ramdani and Sebastien Huron.



Habib Ramdani - Virbac SA - CFO, Deputy