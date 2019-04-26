Apr 26, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Apr 26, 2019 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Toshiki Oya
Gree, Inc. - Senior VP & Director
=====================
Toshiki Oya - Gree, Inc. - Senior VP & Director
This is Oya speaking. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me go over the presentation. Please turn to Page 2. We have an executive summary. Net sales were JPY 17.6 billion. Operating income was JPY 1.6 billion, an EBITDA was JPY 1.8 billion. The net sales were almost in line with our forecast and operating income exceeded our forecast.
Business overview. In this quarter, we were focused on overseas distribution, and they trended smoothly.
Another Eden, it was the very first trial for us to introduce the first-party IP as overseas sales distribution product, and we did have a strong start. Management also believes it was a successful launch. At the same time, thanks to a simultaneous global collaboration, DanMachi also enjoyed a smooth and successful business.
For the future investment, we have a new product
Q3 2019 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 26, 2019 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...