Q3 2019 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 26, 2019

Apr 26, 2019



Toshiki Oya

Gree, Inc. - Senior VP & Director



Toshiki Oya - Gree, Inc. - Senior VP & Director



This is Oya speaking. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me go over the presentation. Please turn to Page 2. We have an executive summary. Net sales were JPY 17.6 billion. Operating income was JPY 1.6 billion, an EBITDA was JPY 1.8 billion. The net sales were almost in line with our forecast and operating income exceeded our forecast.



Business overview. In this quarter, we were focused on overseas distribution, and they trended smoothly.



Another Eden, it was the very first trial for us to introduce the first-party IP as overseas sales distribution product, and we did have a strong start. Management also believes it was a successful launch. At the same time, thanks to a simultaneous global collaboration, DanMachi also enjoyed a smooth and successful business.



For the future investment, we have a new product