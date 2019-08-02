Full Year 2019 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 02, 2019 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Toshiki Oya

Gree, Inc. - Senior VP & Director

* Yoshikazu Tanaka

Gree, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



=====================

Yoshikazu Tanaka - Gree, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Hi, this is Tanaka, and good afternoon, everyone. Now we'd like to get started with the fiscal year 2019 fourth quarter financial results briefing.



And let me go through the executive summary first. FY '19 actual. Net sales was JPY 70.9 billion, operating income was JPY 5.5 billion, EBITDA was JPY 6.4 billion.



In game business, we intend to focus more on long-term operation of game business, and we have solidified such a system basis furthermore. In overseas business, we try to increase this business so that we can improve the profitability.



Live entertainment business. We have built a live distribution platform, and we had a successful start. In advertising and media business, we have pursued to