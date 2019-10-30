Q1 2020 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / NTS GMT

Yoshikazu Tanaka - GREE, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



I am Tanaka. I am pleased to make a presentation on our fiscal year 2020 first quarter financial results.



First, I will start with Page 2, executive summary. Regarding financial results overview. We posted net sales of JPY 15.8 billion, operating income of JPY 1.2 billion and EBITDA of JPY 1.3 billion, and operating income surpassed our forecast.



Next, regarding business overview, I would like to highlight 3 points. The first point is that we made a steady progress in new title development and began preregistration for one partner-distributed title for impending delays.



The second point is regarding our overseas distribution. DanMachi has been distributed in Japan, Asia and the U.S., and now we also launched it in Europe.



The third